Scandal! Megan Morrison Faints at Big Hollywood Event Causing a Major Media Frenzy on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is the pressure of being Hollywood's next rising star becoming too much for Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista)?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement, Megan faints at a big Hollywood event and her fall causes a major media frenzy, sending Deann (Lexa Doig) and Terence (Michael Vartan) into a PR tailspin.

"1.8 million lives views. The agency keeps pestering me for answers," a frustrated Deann says after watching the viral video of Megan's fall.

"Why? Because their new client launch fell apart? Screw 'em," Kyle (Josh Henderson) retorts.

Not as concerned with Megan's health, Terence suspects the actress' fainting spell is the result of something darker.

Watch

The Arrangement 201 Fashion Recap

"This insider is going with drugs," Terence asserts. "No, it's not drugs, alright? I would know," Kyle snaps back.

While the Institute for the Higher Mind's on-call doctor wasn't able to provide a diagnosis just yet, he suspects the fall came from Megan being "wound-up like a spring" and encourages Kyle to keep her relaxed.

So he does just that, comforting his fiancée as she cries into her pillow.

See it all go down in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
Latest News
Jenny McCarthy

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

King Robert, Princess Eleanor, The Royals

Eleanor Confronts King Robert About Jasper on The Royals: ''Did You Forbid Jasper From Having Contact With Me?''

Victoria Justice

Fashion Police

Chrissy Metz, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Chrissy Metz Finds Closure After Her Friend's Alleged Murder & Iggy Azalea Gets Insight on Her Love Life on Hollywood Medium

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Truth or Trash: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Ready to Get Married?! Has a Younger Actor Caught Angelina Jolie's Eye?!

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

The Royals 401, Alexandra Park

Dress Like a Royal With All of Princess Eleanor's Most Fashionable Looks From Season 4 of The Royals

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.