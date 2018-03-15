Is the pressure of being Hollywood's next rising star becoming too much for Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista)?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement, Megan faints at a big Hollywood event and her fall causes a major media frenzy, sending Deann (Lexa Doig) and Terence (Michael Vartan) into a PR tailspin.

"1.8 million lives views. The agency keeps pestering me for answers," a frustrated Deann says after watching the viral video of Megan's fall.

"Why? Because their new client launch fell apart? Screw 'em," Kyle (Josh Henderson) retorts.

Not as concerned with Megan's health, Terence suspects the actress' fainting spell is the result of something darker.