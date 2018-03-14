Netflix's Sabrina Conjures Ross Lynch as the New Harvey Kinkle

Meet the new Harvey Kinkle.

Ross Lynch has been cast opposite Kiernan Shipka as the male lead in Netflix's Untitled Sabrina Project, which is based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, E! News has confirmed.

After getting his start on the Disney Channel, leading the hit Teen Beach Movie franchise and the TV series Austin & Ally, Lynch, 22, has transitioned into more adult roles, having recently taken on the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer.

While the Netflix series is expected to be a much darker take on Sabrina, can we expect the human Harvey to have an edge, too? 

Photos

Everything We Know About Netflix's Adaptation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Ross Lynch, Sabrina

Koury Angelo

Per the character's official description, Harvey is "Sabrina's boyfriend. The prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart."

Nate Richert starred as Harvey in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch from 1996-2003 on ABC and The WB opposite Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina. 

Being described as "tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist," the show will find "Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature—half-witch, half-mortal—while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

Joining Lynch and Shipka in the show, which will live in the same universe as The CW's Riverdale, are Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda and Miranda Otto (Homeland, Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda. 

For everything you need to know about the highly anticipated series, which already has a two-season (!) order, click through our updated gallery for all the latest casting and scoop

Netflix's Sabrina will premiere later this year on Netflix. 

