Taylor Swift Hires Her Second Gay Porn Star for a Music Video

  • By
    &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 11:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You may not have recognized this Kevin Falk with all of his clothing on, but the well known porn star, was in fact featured in a recent music video.

Billboard first noticed that the Randy Blue actor was hired to play one of Taylor Swift's bodyguards in her most recent music video for "Delicate."

If you don't recognize Falk, he is famous for his work on the aforementioned gay porn site, acting under aliases such as Memphis Blake, Danny Hart, Jim Jojo and Jim Jupiter. 

Surprisingly, this is not Swift's first time dipping into the porn pool for her music video extras. In the video for her smash hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Mark de Marko was one of the party-goers who had glitter thrown on them.

Swift is known for making bold statements, and she didn't disappoint this time—whether it was intentional or not. 

Go Behind the Scenes of Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Music Video

Hiring porn stars for music videos actually isn't a novel concept.

Eminem is an artist best known for hiring adult actors. In 2011, the rapper released the music video for his song "Space Bound," which featured porn star turned movie actress Sasha Grey

And another bold artist, Miley Cyrus, was seen in a Borgore music video alongside adult film star Jessie Andrews.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Music Videos , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Harry Styles

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Zayn Malik, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Zayn Malik's Private World: Going Solo, Becoming Single and Still Working Out His Relationship With Fame

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Cancels Tour Dates Due to Wisdom Teeth Removal

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake Embarks on His Man of the Woods Tour—and One Fan's Reaction Is Priceless

Taylor Swift, Delicate

Watch Taylor Swift Go Behind the Scenes of Her "Delicate" Music Video

Craig Mack

Rapper Craig Mack Dead at 47

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.