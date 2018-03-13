Stephen Hawking Dead at 76

Renowned physicist and scientist Professor Stephen Hawking has died at 76.

"Professor Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of this morning," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement according to NBC News. "His family have kindly requested that they be given the time and privacy to mourn his passing, but they would like to thank everyone who has been by Professor Hawking's side—and supported him—throughout his life."

His three children also issued a statement when the news was confirmed.

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today," Lucy, Robert and Tim expressed. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."