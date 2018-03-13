Now that we know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, it's officially time to focus on how he lived.

This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger appeared in the season two finale aftershow to give a little insight into what we're going to see in season three. After we spent the season learning how Jack died from smoke inhalation during a house fire and seeing his children finally learn to let go, we're going to be learning new things about Jack's life.

"I think season two was so much about Jack's death obviously, and I think season three, in a really cool way, is going to be more about his life and sort of focusing on these chapters that we haven't yet seen," Berger revealed. "I think Jack has alluded to Rebecca that he has a lot of secrets and there are parts of his life that even she hasn't been privy to, and we're going go get to really explore those parts in a really exciting way."