We thought it would be those old Jack dream sequences that got us the most in tonight's This Is Us finale, but there was actually another scene that hit us harder.

In the midst of her wedding, Kate was really struggling to fully come to terms with the fact that her dad wouldn't be there, hence her dreams of what should have been. But there was one thing Kate was finally not struggling with tonight, and that was her often tumultuous relationship with her mom.

After Kate had been running around trying to find something of her dad's to help celebrate her big day, Rebecca expressed to Kate that she was trying to stay out of her way during the wedding prep because she knows how she can make Kate upset. Kate, who had just finally found the strength to spread her dad's ashes at a special spot near the family cabin, quickly shut Rebecca's fears down.