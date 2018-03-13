April Kepner is going to be just fine.

Ok, we should say Sarah Drew is going to be fine, since less than a week after the announcement of her exit from Grey's Anatomy, she's already got a new gig. (The word is still out on whether April Kepner will survive her time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.)

Deadline first reported the news that Drew will star as Cagney in CBS' Cagney and Lacey reboot pilot alongside Blindspot alum Michelle Hurd, who has been cast as Lacey.

The show, based on the 1980s police series, will follow the two LAPD detectives and friends as they keep the streets of Los Angeles safe.