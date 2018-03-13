Prince Jackson Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:57 PM

Prince Jackson has got stars in his eyes.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush over his mystery lady love and celebrate the couple's one-year anniversary. Michael Jackson's son has refrained from posting any photos of the unnamed blonde on his Instagram over the past year, but today but the private star has decided to let the world know he's a taken man.

While Prince has left his girlfriend off his social media until now, E! News can report that the two met at Loyola Marymount University and are currently celebrating their one-year anniversary with a road trip to the Bay Area.

Along with a photo of the cute couple, Prince wrote, "I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together."

Little sister Paris Jackson commented on the post, "Warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other. Happy anniversary love y'all."

 

 

Paris and Prince Jackson's Sibling Love Over the Years

Over the years, the celeb offspring has had a number of serious girlfriends. In 2013, the King of Pop's heir dated Remi Alfalah. They were both 16 years old when they began dating.

After Remi, Prince dated Nikita Bess for about six months in 2014. The two were fellow classmates at The Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Meanwhile Paris has been focusing on her acting career. She debuted in her first movie role in Gringo, which hit theaters last week.

Earlier this year, Paris gave fans a rare glimpse into her happy childhood by sharing never-before-seen home movie footage with her Instagram followers.

She wrote an adorable tribute to her big brother: "My dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn't amount to how much i adore you. i've always looked up to you, and to this day you're still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i'd still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you've always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i'm so lucky to have you in my life [sic]."

Looks like she's not the only lady who feels lucky to have Prince in her life!

