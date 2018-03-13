We can't make any promises but we think you're going to appreciate Taylor Swift's new Instagram posts.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Grammy winner took to social media and shared behind-the-scenes footage of her "Delicate" music video.

In never-before-seen footage, Taylor is seen at a dance studio rehearsing for the final shoot.

While wearing black leggings and a crop top, the singer tries to perfect the facial expressions, dance moves and emotions that have made the video so popular.

Just how popular, you may ask? Since the video premiered Sunday night at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, "Delicate" has already been viewed 21 million times on YouTube alone.