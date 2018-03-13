Selena Gomez is getting some clarity.

A source tells E! News the 25-year-old pop singer recently flew back to her hometown in Texas for some quality time with loved ones. Selena's quick getaway comes as she and Justin Bieber are taking time apart following an argument over his recent birthday celebration.

The insider shares, "Selena went to Texas for the weekend to be with her family. She's on a break with Justin partly because of family pressure but also because of some issues surrounding his birthday."

"She wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with Justin and he wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends," our source explains. "They had a disagreement that didn't end well."