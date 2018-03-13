The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 1:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Selena Quintanilla-Perez's life story is now available for children to read about. 

Lil' Libros made their book, The Life of/La Vida de Selena available today! The highly anticipated book for the little ones is now on sale. 

"This is our way of saying thank you, Selena. Thank you for your music, energy, and love. The love you had for us - your community. But most importantly thank you for allowing us to dream just like you did. This is how we can thank you," Lil' Libros' Instagram captioned a photo of the book's announcement in November.

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

"By never forgetting you; by sharing your smile, music, and life with our children. By reminding them that you were us. That you loved and sang in two languages. That wherever you went you were proud of who you were and where you came from. By keeping you part of our family just like our parents did when you were here. This is for you. Thank you."

Here's Why Fans Are Loving That Selena Gomez Wore a Selena Quintanilla T-Shirt

You can purchase the book on their website or on Amazon. Today, they also released, Around the World With/Alrededor del Mundo Con Cantinflas

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Storm Reid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott's Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift, Delicate

Watch Taylor Swift Go Behind the Scenes of Her "Delicate" Music Video

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Inside Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Romantic Trip to Iceland

Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf's Epic Highs and Lows in Hollywood and Beyond

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham's Vacation to Iceland

Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence On "Mortifying" 2017 Arrest

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.