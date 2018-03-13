Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split: Look Back at Their Romance in Pictures

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018

Zigi is officially over

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the end of their two-year relationship on Tuesday, taking to social media with separate statements reflecting on their cherished time together. 

The former One Direction singer shared, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old supermodel noted, "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in a relationship but in life in general." 

Gigi added, "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."

And while there's now a hole in our collective hearts where Gigi and Zayn's seemingly perfect romance once lived, we'll always have the Vogue photo spreads, PDA-filled Instagram selfies and fierce fashion moments.

Relive their relationship timeline by clicking through the gallery above. 



