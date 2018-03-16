When it comes to her beloved son Robert, there's no pleasing the queen.

In this clip from Sunday's The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) sits down with the palace's social media director, Willow (Genevieve Gaunt), to sort through a list of potential wives for King Robert (Max Brown), but so far, all the candidates are below her standards.

"Number three has quite an impressive pedigree. Her father's in the house of lords," Willow offers.

"Yes. I'm pretty sure daddy bought her a new nose," Helena snips.

It seems the queen is not as concerned with the applicant's lineage as she is with her looks.