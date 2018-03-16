Queen Helena Calls King Robert's List of Potential Brides a ''Bunch of Vacuous Social-Climbing Sluts'' on The Royals

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When it comes to her beloved son Robert, there's no pleasing the queen.

In this clip from Sunday's The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) sits down with the palace's social media director, Willow (Genevieve Gaunt), to sort through a list of potential wives for King Robert (Max Brown), but so far, all the candidates are below her standards.

"Number three has quite an impressive pedigree. Her father's in the house of lords," Willow offers.

"Yes. I'm pretty sure daddy bought her a new nose," Helena snips.

It seems the queen is not as concerned with the applicant's lineage as she is with her looks.

Watch

The Royals Jasper Recap: Season 4, Ep. 1

"She looks beautiful, but what about the children? They'll end up with her old schnoz and the tabloids will have a field day, saying they possibly couldn't be Robert's children. I'll save us all the agony," Helena says before tossing the wannabe queen's photo aside. "Let's face it, they're all a bunch of vacuous social-climbing sluts."

See the LOL moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Couples , Babies , Top Stories
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bella Thorne

Fashion Police

Josh Henderson, Kyle West, The Arrangement 402

Kyle West Fears His True Self May Be "Exposed" When He Steps Behind the Camera on The Arrangement

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aren't Headed Down the Aisle Anytime Soon: "I'm Not Forcing Anything Right Now"

The Arrangement, Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista

The Arrangement's Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista Reveal if They've Ever Dated IRL

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.