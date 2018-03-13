Sharon Stone Defends James Franco Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sharon Stone is defending her former co-star James Franco amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the actor.

During a recent episode of WTF Podcast with Marc Maron, host Marc Maron asked the actress if she had fun working on The Disaster Artist with the actor.

"I did, and I'm appalled by this thing about him that's happening where the girlfriend—I don't know how the girlfriend can say that she's offended that he asked for a blow job while they're dating and now, all of a sudden, he's a bad guy," she said.

The Los Angeles Times published an article about the Pineapple Express star in January in which five women accused Franco of sexual misconduct. One of the accusations came from Violet Paley, who claimed the actor pressured her into performing oral sex on him in a car.

"I was talking to him, all of a sudden his penis was out," Paley told the newspaper. "I got really nervous, and I said, ‘Can we do this later?' He was kind of nudging my head down, and I just didn't want him to hate me, so I did it."