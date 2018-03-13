This Is Us is rolling out the welcome mat to TV legends Wendie Malick and Dan Lauria. The duo will appear in the season two finale as the parents of Toby (Chris Sullivan).

Malick is known for her work in Just Shoot Me, Hot in Cleveland and Dream On. Lauria has more than 180 acting credits to his name, notably The Wonder Years and recently Pitch and Fly. The duo appeared together in Pitch and have appeared together on stage, including performances of Love Letters.

The casting announcement was made at This Is Us' SXSW panel.