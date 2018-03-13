Tristan Thompson turned 27 on Tuesday, and Khloe Kardashian celebrated her beau's big day by sending him a loving birthday message.

"To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple kissing. "I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!"

The couple celebrated Thompson's birthday a little early on Saturday with a private dinner party at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood. The Remy Martin-hosted event was completely decked out with candles, flowers and even balloons spelling out the Cleveland Cavaliers player's name.

Family and friends surrounded Khloe and her basketball beau. Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods were there along with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kendall Jenner also attended the event along with Kris Jenner and beau Corey Gamble. However, these weren't the only famous faces in the bunch. NBA legend LeBron James was there, too as were Thompson's fellow teammates Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson. A source told E! News Thompson's mom Andrea Thompson wase also there, as were singer Justine Skye and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.