by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 7:09 AM
If you liked A Wrinkle in Time, just wait until you see the 4-D version.
James Corden took the Disney film to a new level by acting out the movie with Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show.
For those who aren't familiar with 4-D, Corden described it as "real people acting out the movie live in front of a movie audience"—but it's not a play.
"It's exhausting being the man who has to reinvent cinema but who else is going to do it? James Cameron?" the host said in a confessional. "Alright, let's call him. Can you get a signal at the bottom of the ocean? Didn't think so."
Corden and the cast did just that by hijacking a screening of the film at the Pacific Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif. and acting out each scene.
"It's so weird being in a theater and not giving away cars or anything," Winfrey said. "I'm not used to that."
Corden served as narrator and told the story of how Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Kaling) and Mrs. Which (Winfrey) helped a little girl named Meg Reid) travel across the universe to find her scientist father (Chris Pine) after he disappears. The production had costumes, sets and even a cardboard cutout of Pine.
After a successful first act, Corden gave his cast a pep talk. In fact, it was so riveting that Witherspoon slapped him out of excitement.
In the second act, Witherspoon and Reid reenacted Meg and Mrs. Whatsit flying through the galaxy to find Meg's father by running through the audience and tossing up their popcorn. After a dramatic performance, the cast took a 45-minute intermission, during which Winfrey criticized Corden for telling her this initiative was to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
For the final act, Meg came face to face with the evil IT, which Corden recreated through a bad arts and crafts project. Meg defeated the creature through acts of love.
"The movie was good," Corden said after the final scene, "but this—this was better."
Watch the video to see if you're a fan of the 4-D version, too.
