Does Buffy Summers have it in her to come back from the dead a third time? Fox thinks so. At the INTV Conference in Jerusalem, Fox boss Gary Newman spoke openly about his desire to bring back Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"I think if you look in our library, Buffy is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back," Newman said, according to Variety.

"It's something we talk about frequently, and Joss Whedon is really one of the greatest creators we ever worked with," Newman continued. "When Joss decides it's time, we'll do it. And until Joss decides it's time, it won't happen."