Queer Eye contestant Tom Jackson and his ex-wife Abby are giving marriage another shot. The fan favorite announced the two are engaged.

"It's official, Abby and I are engaged," the truck driver tweeted on Monday along with a picture of him and his bride-to-be. "What a Netflix special [that] would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!!"

In fact, Jackson said he'd like the show's stars—Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France—to be his groomsmen, with Berk serving as best man. He also said his grandson Chandler would serve as ring bearer and that all his Twitter followers were invited.

"Everyone is welcome to come to the wedding," he tweeted. "I'm praying that the Fab 5 can find time in their busy schedules to come. I'd love for Bobby [to] be best man and the other 4 to be my grooms men. Chandler will be my ring bearer."