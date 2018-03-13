Shannon Beador's Husband David Claims Children "Refused to Talk or See Me" Amid Divorce

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 3:30 AM

Shannon Beader, David Beador

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Get ready for a fight...

David Beador, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Orange County Shannon Beador, is challenging the child support, child custody and spousal support requests previously filed by his ex in December, E! News can confirm. 

The former couple share three daughters, Sophie Beador, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

In documents filed on March 9, David says the reality star is "not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, David is seeking "joint legal custody" and asking to be awarded and "50% physical custody of the children."

The disgruntled dad added, "While the children (Stella and Adeline) have resided with Shannon, since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me."

The documents continue, "This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon's home and is not in the best interests of the children. I have requested they spend nights with me however they have expressed concerns for their mother in this event."

How Shannon Beador Is Handling Ex-Husband David's New Girlfriend

Shannon Beador, David Beador, Sophie Beador, USC Game

Instagram

The professional engineer, who has moved on and is dating a woman named Lesley, also attacks the reality star's career: "Shannon's employment encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away."

As for child support and spousal support, David also claims that his "take-home" pay is less than what Shannon makes. He also says that in her declaration she "perjured herself" by stating that David earns five times the amount that she does.

E! News has reached out to a lawyer for Shannon for comment.

Back in October, E! News learned that the couple was separating after 17 years of marriage

An insider shared with E! News at the time, "This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time. David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health."

In mid-November, Shannon appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live where she talked about the split.

"Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that's inevitable but it's just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days," she shared. "No more downer tonight. It's all good. It's all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead."

This story was first reported in The Blast.

