Watch the Moment Farrah Abraham Officially Quits Teen Mom

So this is why Farrah Abraham stopped filming.

On Monday night's all-new Teen Mom OG, cameras rolled as the MTV reality star revealed to executive producer Morgan J. Freeman that she will no longer be participating in the show.

"Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things. All that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that if it's my own show, not on MTV anymore," she explained during a phone call. "There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I'm only 26."

When Morgan expressed that he just wants the reality star to do what she feels is best for her family and career, Farrah quickly made her announcement.

"Well then I will just have my lawyer contact you guys and I wish you guys all the best," she shared before hanging up the phone. "Thank you, have a great night."