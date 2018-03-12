Farrah Abraham is opening up about her experience following her sex tape.

As E! News previously reported back in 2013, the 26-year-old reality star appeared in a video with porn star James Deen, one that she claimed was never meant to go public. Following the alleged leak, Abraham quickly signed a deal with adult-film producer Vivid Entertainment to distribute the video.

In a new interview with MV Mag while appearing as the centerfold in their March 2018 issue, Abraham is speaking out about the tape while revealing just how her involvement within the adult entertainment industry first came about.