by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:00 PM
It's a busy time in Bachelor Nation.
Engagements, breakups and makeups, oh my! Between Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor and the debut of The Bachelor Winter Games, there's been a lot of news going down in the ABC hit franchise these days. And the latest update is a sad one, as The Bachelor Winter Games couple Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt have split after three months of dating, E! News has confirmed.
Long distance was to blame when it came to Ashley I., a longtime Bachelor Nation fan-fave, and Kevin, who appeared on The Bachelorette Canada, an obstacle many couples in the franchise has faced before them.
That means there are three Winter Games couples still together, including the engaged Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, along with Arie and Lauren Burnham, who got engaged during The Bachelor's After the Final Rose live special on March 6 (following that whole shocking break-up you may have heard something about recently).
But which other couples in the franchise (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise) are still together?
Click through our gallery below for an update on every relationship that began in front of The Bachelor's cameras...
