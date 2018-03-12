Kelly Ripa's Son Is Totally Crushing on Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 1:16 PM

Oh, the things we do for love!

On Monday's episode of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa told the story of how her son Joaquin shaved his face for the first time to impress Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

Taylor and Seacrest went over to Ripa and Mark Consuelos's house on Sunday to watch the premiere episode of the American Idol reboot. Joaquin, 15, was there, too and decided to do a little extra grooming to capture the attention of the 25-year-old model.

"Joaquin shaved for the first time," Ripa told viewers. "And then we realized it was because Shayna was there with Ryan…. In Joaquin's brain, he thinks somehow he can get in there—in his fantasy brain." 

However, Seacrest didn't exactly blame the teenager for having a crush on his girlfriend.

"He's a smart one. He's a clever one," he said.

Watch the video to hear the two hosts tell the story.

You Gotta Watch Kelly Ripa's Audition for American Idol

Unfortunately for Joaquin, Seacrest and Taylor have been going steady for years.

 

The two have been romantically linked since at least 2014.

