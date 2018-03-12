Good Girls is finally here and its stars couldn't be more relieved.

The NBC dramedy, which debuted two weeks ago in the plum post-The Voice timeslot on Mondays, has pulled in solid ratings, outperforming its previous time slot occupant, The Brave. And the series, which tells the story of three women who've grown fed up with the men in their lives and the world at large holding them back, has connected not only with audiences but with the #MeToo and Time's Up movements that are currently demanding change across the globe.

Societal timeliness (which we'll get to in a minute) aside, stars Retta and Mae Whitman couldn't be more thrilled to just have the series generating as much excitement amongst fans as it's generated with them.