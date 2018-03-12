Tim McGraw Gives a Thumbs Up After Concert Collapse

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 11:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tim McGraw

Flynet - Splash News

After collapsing onstage during a performance on Sunday, Tim McGraw seems to have recovered well as he flashed a thumbs up to the paparazzi while out with his wife, Faith Hill, in Dublin, Ireland. 

The country star was seen for the first time since the incident Monday morning as he was leaving a building. He was sporting a blue bomber jacket, jeans and a grey beanie as he reassured the cameras that he was all good.

McGraw gave his fans a scare when he suddenly collapsed to his knees after singing "Humble and Kind." Stage crew members rushed to his aid and the singer was immediately tended to by local medical staff. It was his wife who decided to cut the concert short at that point. "He's been super dehydrated," she explained. "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage." She did, however, come out and perform one more song for the fans, an a cappella version of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus," before going completely dark.

Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage in Ireland

Both McGraw and Hill seemed happy he was back to good health.

McGraw's rep assured E! News Monday the singer would be fine, saying, "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

Gotta give him a thumbs up for recovering so quickly.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tim McGraw , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nicole Kidman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Finally Follows Royal Family's Unofficial Pantyhose Protocol

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa's Son Is Totally Crushing on Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend

Taylor Swift: All the Easter Eggs in "Delicate" Music Video

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

Zendaya Reveals her Favorite Looks from her New Boohoo Campaign

Michael Cera, Couples

Michael Cera Sparks Wedding Rumors With Gold Band

Good Girls, Retta, Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks

Good Girls' Retta and Mae Whitman on Their Show's Unexpected Timeliness and Becoming Fast Friends on Set

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.