Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is ending, but not without one final season for series creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna to subvert all the stereotypes, from mental illness to romantic comedies. Season four on The CW will be the show's last. Bloom tweeted the news along with a selfie of her cast on a plane together. They're currently touring the United States as part of a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend live show.

"Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," Bloom tweeted.

The CW would not confirm whether season four would be the last. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's renewal was announced along with nine other shows by The CW's Mark Pedowitz.