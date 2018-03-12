Here's How to Get Princess Eleanor's Romantic Eyes and More Beauty Looks From The Royals Season 4!

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 11:40 AM

Time to give your look the royal treatment! 

On The Royals, Princess Eleanor's (Alexandra Park) life might sometimes be a bit of a mess, but at least her makeup and hair is always flawless! Whether it's dressing up for a royal event or perhaps just lounging around her palace, she's always looking glamorous, and now, so can you! 

Check back every week as we add fresh tutorials straight from the experts who work on Alexandra's look each episode. They'll be breaking down everything from how to get those voluminous locks of hers, to the best technique to nail her smoky eye. These tutorials will have you looking like a million bucks! 

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

