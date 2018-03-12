Laguna Beach Star Alex Murrel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 8:20 AM
The Laguna Beach family is growing!
Alex Murrel is pregnant with her second child. The former MTV star announced she and husband Kyle Mark Johnson are expecting a little boy on Instagram Sunday.
"Baby brother on his way this July! #JulyBabies," Murrel, who now uses the last name Johnson, wrote alongside a series of family photos.
The photos were taken by fellow Laguna Beach star Taylor Cole and showed the soon-to-be mother of two posing alongside her hubby and their 1-year-old son Levi.
"I was on Laguna Beach with Alex and she is still my best friend," the founder of Taylor Cole Photography told E! News, "so it was very special to capture this for her."
In the comments, Murrel revealed her due date is July 27th. Fellow Laguna Beach alumna Kristin Cavallari also liked her post.
However, Murrel isn't the only one from the show who has a little one on the day. Dieter Schmitz also announced he and his wife Isabell Hiebl are expecting their first child.
"Some exciting news from the Schmitz's!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the pregnancy announcement. "Our family is growing!!!"
Both Murrel and fellow Laguna Beach star Lauren Conrad congratulated Schmitz on the big news.
"I can't wait to meet this little person," Conrad wrote.
Murrel welcomed her first child in July 2016. She tied the knot with Johnson in October 2014.
Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of four!
Meghan Markle Joins the Royal Family for Her First Official Event With Queen Elizabeth II at Commonwealth Day
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!