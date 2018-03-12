Laguna Beach Star Alex Murrel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Laguna Beach family is growing!

Alex Murrel is pregnant with her second child. The former MTV star announced she and husband Kyle Mark Johnson are expecting a little boy on Instagram Sunday.

"Baby brother on his way this July! #JulyBabies," Murrel, who now uses the last name Johnson, wrote alongside a series of family photos.

The photos were taken by fellow Laguna Beach star Taylor Cole and showed the soon-to-be mother of two posing alongside her hubby and their 1-year-old son Levi.

"I was on Laguna Beach with Alex and she is still my best friend," the founder of Taylor Cole Photography told E! News, "so it was very special to capture this for her."

In the comments, Murrel revealed her due date is July 27th. Fellow Laguna Beach alumna Kristin Cavallari also liked her post.