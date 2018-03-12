Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz Expecting First Child With Isabell Hiebl

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 7:45 AM

Dieter Schmitz, Laguna Beach

Dieter Schmitz is going to be a dad!

The Laguna Beach alum is expecting his first child with Isabell Hiebl, whom he married back in August 2016. The future parents announced the exciting news with a little help from their beloved pup, Wellington. 

On the french bulldog's Instagram account (yes, Wellington has more than 500 followers) their four-legged friend sported a sign with an important message: "Mom and Dad are getting me a human." The excited couple included a due date of Sept. 10. "What exactly do you mean I am not going to be the only child?!" the dog "asked" in the caption.  

Meanwhile, over on his human Instagram account, Schmitz posted another baby announcement with Wellington and an ultrasound. "Some exciting news from the Schmitz's!!! Our family is growing!!!" the star captioned the shot.  

The pair said "I do" a year and a half ago in a romantic ceremony held in Monterey, Calif. with former co-stars  Lauren ConradTrey Phillips, Stephen Colletti and Loren Polster all in attendance. 

"A year ago today was the best day of my life. Clearly.... @isathebell," he wrote on social media this past August. "Happy Anniversary! Thanks for making me one insanely happy chap!"

Following the wedding, the new wife and husband embarked on quite an unforgettable trip to Bali, Australia and Hong Kong. 

Now, these two are getting ready for their biggest adventure yet—parenthood. Fortunately, pals like Conrad have already welcomed their first kid and can probably offer some words of wisdom. 

Congratulations to the future mom and dad!

