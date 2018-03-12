Dieter Schmitz is going to be a dad!

The Laguna Beach alum is expecting his first child with Isabell Hiebl, whom he married back in August 2016. The future parents announced the exciting news with a little help from their beloved pup, Wellington.

On the french bulldog's Instagram account (yes, Wellington has more than 500 followers) their four-legged friend sported a sign with an important message: "Mom and Dad are getting me a human." The excited couple included a due date of Sept. 10. "What exactly do you mean I am not going to be the only child?!" the dog "asked" in the caption.

Meanwhile, over on his human Instagram account, Schmitz posted another baby announcement with Wellington and an ultrasound. "Some exciting news from the Schmitz's!!! Our family is growing!!!" the star captioned the shot.