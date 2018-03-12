Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Music Video Decoded: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 6:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Taylor Swift's new "Delicate" music video is here, and fans are already dissecting it for hidden messages.

In the video, the 28-year-old pop star breaks free from the scrutiny of the spotlight by becoming invisible—allowing her to dance like nobody's watching. One of the most overt Easter eggs in the short film is the "Track 5" graffiti written inside of a subway station. "Delicate" is the fifth song on the Reputation album.

Fans also spotted the words "It's Delicate" and "Reputation" spray painted on garage doors as Swift dances down an alleyway. In fact, there are a few nods to the song's lyrics in this scene. For instance, the words "echoes of your footsteps" appear on the side of another garage. In the song, the artist sings, "Long night with your hands up in my hair/Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs/Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share." In addition, there's another lyric where Swift sings "Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?" Swift walks into a dive bar called the Golden Gopher near the end of the video.

Photos

Taylor Swift's "End Game" Video's Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift, Delicate

YouTube

Taylor Swift, Delicate

YouTube

Taylor Swift, Delicate

YouTube

Taylor Swift, Delicate

YouTube

There's even a slight nod to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the video. When Swift is dancing in the rain down the alleyway, she passes a sign that reads "Joe's Deli."

Taylor Swift, Delicate

YouTube

Some fans even suspect Swift incorporated a throwback moment to her song "Fearless." In the 2008 hit, Swift sings "And I don't know why but with you'd I dance in a storm in my best dress Fearless." The singer does exactly that in her new music video. A few Swifties also noticed the "Fearless" Taylor is fifth in line in the series of Taylors in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. Again, "Delicate" is the fifth song on Swift's Reputation album.

So, how does Swift determine which hidden messages go into her videos?

"It always starts with the original concept and what I'm trying to accomplish," Joseph Kahn, her longtime video director, exclusively told E! News while promoting his new "Live Grand" campaign for Grand Marnier. "I'm a very big person that thinks about theme. Theme is very very important, and messaging is very important."

Swift debuted the music video shortly after she won Female Artist of the Year at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Did you spot any other hidden messages? Tell us in the comments below.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Taylor Swift , Music
Latest News
Jenna Dewan Tatum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

OJ Simpson, O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson

O.J. Simpson Shares "Hypothetical" Account of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders

Dieter Schmitz, Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz Expecting First Child With Isabell Hiebl

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Paris Hilton Dishes on Wedding Dress Shopping, Cake and More Big Day Details

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

Taryn Manning, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Taryn Manning Clears the Air With Her Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''If He Was Around, Everything Would Be So Different''

American Idol

Wig! See Noah Davis' American Idol Audition That Wowed Katy Perry

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.