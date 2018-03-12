Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage in Ireland

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:45 AM

Tim McGraw, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

The 50-year-old country music superstar had just finished singing "Humble & Kind" when he dropped to his knees and took a seat. McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, later addressed the crowd on his behalf, saying it was her decision to stop his performance. "He's been super dehydrated," Hill told their fans. "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."

In response, the crowd chanted "We love Tim," and Hill performed an a capella rendition of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus." Then the lights came on and the audience was ushered out.

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Romance Rewind

McGraw's collapse came as "a bit of a shock, audience member Del Crooks told the BBC. "I thought he was taking in the applause while sitting down after singing 'Humble and Kind.' But when a spotlight was switched on him, he was slumped on his knees on the left hand side of the stage. The light was quickly turned off and you could see his crew helping him off—and the band ran over as well," he said, adding that it took about 20 minutes for Hill to end the concert.

Thankfully, the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer is feeling fine. "Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine," his rep told Rolling Stone in a statement. "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

McGraw's next concert is scheduled for May 31 in Richmond, Va., as part of the Soul2Soul Tour.

