G-Eazy and Halsey Were King and Queen of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Was it just us, or did Halsey and G-Eazy have one special night at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

After watching the live telecast Sunday night, pop culture fans will remember a few things.

Yes, Taylor Swift premiered her new music video for "Delicate." And yes, Cardi B had the best clap back directed towards her haters.

But for some viewers, they will remember all the fun Halsey and G-Eazy had inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

It all started on the red carpet when the Hollywood couple posed for photos together and displayed plenty of PDA. Soon after, interviews followed where the love only continued.

Photos

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"She's a queen. I think the world of her for real," G-Eazy shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "And to get to share a song like this with the person I'm actually in love with and actually dating is dope."

That song in question is none other than "Him & I." And it's the same song that reached a major accomplishment this weekend.

"We just went No. 1 on Top 40 radio as of today," he shared. "We found out last night. We hopped in the Uber and the Uber was playing 'Him & I' on the radio…"

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

Inside the show, the pair had a front-row seat to all the action. According to an eyewitness, the artists were affectionate throughout the night such as when they introduced Charlie Puth's performance.

And unlike some stars who attend award shows to simply accept their award or present and dash, these two appeared to be genuine fans throughout the evening.

"When Chance the Rapper was being honored for being an 'amazing dad' by Pharrell Williams, Halsey threw her hands in the air to cheer loudly," an eyewitness shared.

When the topic of gun violence was brought up during the show, both Halsey and G-Eazy clapped and introduced themselves to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Alex Moscou.

And yes, G-Eazy was left "speechless" when he met Eminem backstage. Not a surprise after iHeartRadio caught the couple dancing to his performance. 

Hey award show organizers: Do us a favor and please have these two back again and again. 

—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ iHeartRadio , 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards , Halsey , G-Eazy , Couples , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kaley Cuoco, Katharine McPhee, Ties & Tails Gala

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Arrangement 201, Christine Evangelista

Here Comes the Bride! See Megan Morrison's Custom Wedding Gown on the Season Two Premiere of The Arrangement

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are "King and Queen of Awkward Kisses"

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, Valentine's Day 2017

Mike Fisher Celebrates Carrie Underwood and Her ''Killer Hair'' on 35th Birthday

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Couple Up at SXSW—Plus More Star Sightings

Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces of All Time

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Slayed TV 21 Years Ago

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.