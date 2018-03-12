by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:00 AM
Was it just us, or did Halsey and G-Eazy have one special night at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards?
After watching the live telecast Sunday night, pop culture fans will remember a few things.
Yes, Taylor Swift premiered her new music video for "Delicate." And yes, Cardi B had the best clap back directed towards her haters.
But for some viewers, they will remember all the fun Halsey and G-Eazy had inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
It all started on the red carpet when the Hollywood couple posed for photos together and displayed plenty of PDA. Soon after, interviews followed where the love only continued.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
"She's a queen. I think the world of her for real," G-Eazy shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "And to get to share a song like this with the person I'm actually in love with and actually dating is dope."
That song in question is none other than "Him & I." And it's the same song that reached a major accomplishment this weekend.
"We just went No. 1 on Top 40 radio as of today," he shared. "We found out last night. We hopped in the Uber and the Uber was playing 'Him & I' on the radio…"
Inside the show, the pair had a front-row seat to all the action. According to an eyewitness, the artists were affectionate throughout the night such as when they introduced Charlie Puth's performance.
And unlike some stars who attend award shows to simply accept their award or present and dash, these two appeared to be genuine fans throughout the evening.
"When Chance the Rapper was being honored for being an 'amazing dad' by Pharrell Williams, Halsey threw her hands in the air to cheer loudly," an eyewitness shared.
When the topic of gun violence was brought up during the show, both Halsey and G-Eazy clapped and introduced themselves to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Alex Moscou.
And yes, G-Eazy was left "speechless" when he met Eminem backstage. Not a surprise after iHeartRadio caught the couple dancing to his performance.
Hey award show organizers: Do us a favor and please have these two back again and again.
—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams
Here Comes the Bride! See Megan Morrison's Custom Wedding Gown on the Season Two Premiere of The Arrangement
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!