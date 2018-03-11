Ne-Yo and G-Eazy’s Menswear Wins Big at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 5:25 PM

Ne-Yo, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

For the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 red carpet, the men did not come to play. 

Typically, the excitement of the red carpet centers on women's fashion. Sure, every now and again, a guy will appear wearing something bold and different (See: Daniel Kaluuya's golden tux jacket at the Oscars 2018), but the menswear is usually limited to black tuxedos, suits and occasional denim looks.

Ladies and gentlemen, tonight, that is not the case. Menswear made a statement.

Crystallized lapels, leopard print, metallic button-downs, Dad sneakers—there was a lot to marvel at on the red carpet. Some of these guys deserve an award for their rule-breaking style. 

G-Eazy, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

G-Eazy

Between his gold suit jacket and velvet boots, the rapper looks royal.

Zedd, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Zedd

The music producer trades in buttons for a zipper, then opts for matching pants with zipper detailing.

Ne-Yo, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Ne-Yo

With the World of Dance judge's Off-White bomber, track pants and sneakers, his wide-brimmed hat is the perfect finishing touch for the red carpet.

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis

The This Is Us star wears silver sneakers on the carpet and we love it.

Khalid, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Khalid

The "Love Lies" singer is a shining star in a metallic button-down shirt that he tucked in on one side.

Trevor Jackson, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Trevor Jackson

The grown-ish actor pairs satin blue pants with a graphic button-down and yellow coat—bright and brilliant.

Conor Maynard, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Conor Maynard

You can't be blue looking at the singer on the red carpet. He reminds us all that spring is around the corner with his bright blue suit.

Young Thug, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Young Thug

The rapper's art deco jacket stood out on the red carpet, as did his purple socks.

Cal Shapiro, Rob Resnick, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Cal Shapiro and Rob Resnick

Between the floral-print suit and the "I Miss Obama" T-shirt, we're not sure which celeb is making a bigger statement.

Kevin Ross, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kevin Ross

The "Long Song Away" singer opts for a chest-baring leopard and floral print shirt—a bold choice.

James Maslow, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

James Maslow

The Celebrity Big Brother star opted for a popular look: a leather jacket, white T-shirt, skinny black denim and Chelsea boots. However, the orange accents give it a personal touch.

