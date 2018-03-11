Hailey Baldwin, Big Sean and More Address Gun Violence at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:52 PM

It wasn't just about the music tonight.

During the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, viewers were reminded of the tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.

In the middle of the live telecast held at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Big Sean took a moment to introduce a survivor named Alex Moscou.

"He's a lacrosse goalie, member of the drama club and he's a sophomore who survived the attack by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killing 17 people," the rapper shared. "Make some noise."

Alex then took the microphone and spread awareness about the upcoming March For Our Lives.

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

DJ Khaled, Hailey Baldwin, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"We're marching in Washington, D.C. on March 24th, for all of our fellow students and for the victims and survivors of gun violence in every community," he shared. "From New Orleans to Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, wherever you are, we hope you will join us. Go to marchforourlives.com to RSVP today."

He added, "Unable to make it to D.C., join one of the 600 marches planned in every state across this country and even around the world."

Big Sean and Alex then introduced Eminem to the stage where he performed "Nowhere Fast" with Kehlani.

Earlier in the show, co-host Hailey Baldwin opened the show where she participated in an opening number with DJ Khaled. While on stage, the supermodel made a fashion statement while wearing a black T-shirt with the words "Stoneman Douglas High."  

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on TBS, TNT and truTV. 

