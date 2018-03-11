Cardi B Has the Best Message for Her Haters After iHeartRadio Music Awards Win

Haters better listen up, okay?!

During tonight's 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cardi B received the trophy for Best New Artist.

While on stage at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the rapper couldn't help but give thanks to her fans and critics.

"Oh my God! I am going to thank a lot of people because a lot of people helped me with my success so here it goes," she shared. "I want to thank my publicist, my team, I want to thank Atlantic, my family. Who else? I want to thank my man." 

She continued, "I want to thank my fans because even when I'm wrong they be like she's still right."

Photos

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

And in true Cardi B fashion, the Love & Hip Hop New York alumna had a message for all those who don't have nice things to say about her talents.  

"And I want to thank my haters too. Because, ha-ha-ha, because, they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me. Ha-ha-ha," she shared. "My album will be coming in April. Okay? Yes, sir. April. Stay tuned mother f--kers owwww."

Cardi B's big award comes after the rapper opened the show with a medley of hits including "Bodak Yellow."

If you didn't like it, chances are Cardi B doesn't give a hoot!

