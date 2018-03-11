In November 2016, a judge ordered Gordon to pay more than $36 million to the family of Bobbi Kristina, two months after he was found legally responsible for her death.

The $36 million included $15 million for present value of life, $13.8 million for pain and suffering and $1.37 million for assault and battery. The lawsuit had alleged Brown "died due to a violent altercation" with Gordon, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture."

Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 at age 22 after being in a coma for months. She was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub in a Georgia home she shared with Gordon, whom she'd referred to as her "husband" on several occasions. Their relationship initially made headlines since Brown's mother had helped raise Gordon and the two had grown up together.

He denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime in her death, which the case has never been closed. Her estate later filed a $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against him.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford had said in September 2016 that because Gordon failed to appear in court on two scheduled court dates, anything alleged by the plaintiff was admitted through omission, 11alive.com reported.

Brown was Houston's only child. The iconic pop star died at age 48 in 2012.

This story was first reported by TMZ.