Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested for domestic violence battery on Saturday in Florida, E! News can confirm. This is the second time in less than a year that the 29-year-old has been arrested on domestic violence charges.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office's website, Gordon, who was found "legally responsible" for the death of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's only daughter in 2016 after he failing to appear at a pair of wrongful death civil lawsuit hearings, was arrested on one charge of "battery—touch or strike."
Gordon was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the arrest report states that Gordon alleges that his girlfriend refused to leave his home after she threw a bottle at him and ripped his shirt. He says she attacked him for no reason and that she's "crazy."
However, Gordon's girlfriend alleges in the report that she picked up Gordon from a bar and that he struck her on the right side of the face several times. In the report, she also Gordon pulled her hair and said he was going to make her crash the car. She also claims that once the couple got home they got into another verbal argument.
Gordon claimed to have a cut on his thumb.
According to the docs, the arresting officer says he saw visible marks (a swollen lip with dried blood) on the alleged victim and placed Gordon under arrest despite the woman refusing to press charges.
In June 2017, Gordon was arrested on two charges, one for domestic violence battery and the other for kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult in Florida.
According to the booking sheet, Gordon was taken into custody and booked in Sanford, Florida.
TMZ reported at the time that the adult victim was Gordon's then-girlfriend and that he allegedly beat her up on Friday night, which sent her to the hospital. The outlet, which has also posted photos of the alleged injuries, also says that the victim filed a police report earlier this morning claiming that Gordon had battered her and not allowed her to leave the house.
Eventually, the woman refused to cooperate with police and the June 2017 charges were dropped.
In November 2016, a judge ordered Gordon to pay more than $36 million to the family of Bobbi Kristina, two months after he was found legally responsible for her death.
The $36 million included $15 million for present value of life, $13.8 million for pain and suffering and $1.37 million for assault and battery. The lawsuit had alleged Brown "died due to a violent altercation" with Gordon, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture."
Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 at age 22 after being in a coma for months. She was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub in a Georgia home she shared with Gordon, whom she'd referred to as her "husband" on several occasions. Their relationship initially made headlines since Brown's mother had helped raise Gordon and the two had grown up together.
He denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime in her death, which the case has never been closed. Her estate later filed a $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against him.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford had said in September 2016 that because Gordon failed to appear in court on two scheduled court dates, anything alleged by the plaintiff was admitted through omission, 11alive.com reported.
Brown was Houston's only child. The iconic pop star died at age 48 in 2012.
