And however much Bryan might be loathe to admit it, there's no doubt he's thankful to Shelton for helping to pave the way.

"I would recommend to never reach out to him," Bryan joked with Seth Meyers on Late Night this past week when asked if he reached out to his friend for advice, before getting real. "Blake did call me. He was really excited for me because...he wanted to see my reaction to this whole other segment. TV has it's own little lane. Even when we were rolling into the city yesterday, and there's a big billboard, American Idol. And here's this yahoo right here. And I'm like, ‘Alright, it's about to get interesting.' But Blake was very excited for me because he knew it was something that I would enjoy. And I have."

Of course, that camaraderie might come crashing down as the two begin comparing ratings. But that's a whole other story altogether...

Are you looking forward to Bryan on the new American Idol? Sound off in the comments below!

American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC, while The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)