Charlie Heaton has returned to the United States to prepare to film Stranger Things season three, six months after he was denied entry into the country and was later subjected to "f--king awful" media frenzy.

The British actor was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in October due to possession of trace amounts of cocaine, reports had said. He was not arrested and immediately returned to London. More than a week later, he said in a statement that his planned travel to the U.S. was "affected by an issue at U.S. immigration" and that he "was not arrested or charged with a crime."

Heaton was photographed outside a restaurant in Los Angeles late last week.

"It's all sorted now," he said in a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, marking his first public comments about the airport incident since October. "We go back in April."