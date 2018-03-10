After being accused of seeking out women and verbally abusing them on the set of Stranger Things earlier in the week, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, the writing, directing and production duo behind the hit show, are speaking out.

On Saturday, the Duffer Brothers issued a statement to E! News, "We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize."

The duo continued, "However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions."

Netflix was quick to respond by saying that the matter was investigated and "no wrongdoing" by the brothers was found.

A spokesperson from Netflix told E! News in a statement, "We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well."