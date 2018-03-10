A baby shower fit for a queen!

Khloe Kardahian gathered her famous family and friends on Saturday afternoon in honor of the upcoming arrival of her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl. A source tells E! News the lavish celebration was held in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles.

"They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it's turned out to be stunning and gorgeous," the source shares.

KoKo's loved ones were hard at work prepping for the big event, adding that everyone is "so excited for Khloe and to see what she thinks."

Attendees included Kris Jenner,Kendall Jenner, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, eyebrow specialist to the stars Anastasia, Kylie Jenner as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her daughter Brielle Biermann and more.