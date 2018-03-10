Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Baby Luna Go All Out at Disneyland Hong Kong

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Hong Kong Disneyland, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

It's a tale as old as time—Chrissy Teigen and her family are the cutest! 

The pregnant model, her husband John Legend and their almost 2-year-old daughter Luna Stephens took a break from Legend's Asia concert stops for a fun-filled day at Disneyland Hong Kong. Both Chrissy and John shared plenty of photos to social media on Saturday, and no surprise here, they're absolutely adorable. 

Little Luna started her Disneyland adventure in a pink tutu and Minnie Mouse ears before being treated to the ultimate princess experience. She changed into Beauty and the Beast character Princess Belle's yellow dress and looked like royalty on classic Disney rides such as It's a Small World. 

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

John Legend, Luna, Hong Kong Disneyland, Instagram

John Legend/Instagram

The toddler was in total awe of the sights as she smiled and pointed while sitting in her dad's lap. "It's a small world after all! #hongkongdisneyland," Legend captioned the moment. 

Meanwhile, it was love at first sight for Luna and Minnie Mouse, who shared a sweet hug and smooch in the park. Chrissy caught the interaction on camera, later joking on Instagram, "she lets me hug her once a week."

John Legend, Luna, Hong Kong Disneyland, Instagram

John Legend/Instagram

The celebrity trio arrived in China earlier this week for Legend's nearly month-long Darkness and Light Tour. Unfortunately, their trip hit an admittedly rough patch when it was revealed their beloved bulldog Puddy had passed away

Lovingly dubbed her "first born," Chrissy mourned the loss of her pooch with multiple heartfelt tributes. Luna and John have definitely lifted the Lip Sync Battle co-host's spirits, as she shared a video of the father-daughter duo dancing and singing in their hotel room. Teigen wrote, "eyes still puffy from puddy tears but they keep me happy." 

Enjoy the trip, Legend fam! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Celeb Kids , Family , Disney , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
SZA

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Couple Up at SXSW—Plus More Star Sightings

Chris Soules

Chris Soules Returns to Instagram Almost One Year After Fatal Car Crash

Elizabeth Hurley, Miles Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Stabbed Multiple Times in London

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Must-Have Black Jeans Are on Sale!

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's Secret to Her Amazing Body Is...Birthing Farm Animals!

Sterling K. Brown, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Inside Sterling K. Brown's Big Year With Black Panther, This Is Us and SNL

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.