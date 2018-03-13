Got something to hide, newlyweds?

Tonight's all-new Married at First Sight promises to be a juicy one as the couples are asked to unlock their phones and exchange mobile devices with their partners for one hour.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's show, Jephte Pierre isn't ready to give Shawniece Jackson that access. What comes next is an explosive argument that has someone walking out of the house.

"Whatever you've got going on over there in your phone and whatever else, you need to figure it out and you need to get right with yourself," Shawniece shared with her husband. "If you would have given me your phone, I wouldn't have gone through it but the fact that you wouldn't give me your phone now, I just feel some type of way about it."