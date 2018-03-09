Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 4:22 PM
Just in: Meghan Markleis officially a trendsetter.
In honor of her engagement, the bride-to-be appeared at Kensington Palace arm-in-arm with Prince Harry to pose for their official photos. She wore a white wrap coat from the Canadian brand, Line the Label, an emerald P.A.R.O.S.H dress and nude pumps from Aquazzura.
Shortly after, Line the Label's site crashed as the world rushed to get the Suits actress' outerwear.
According to Meghan's ensemble, white is a go-to hue no matter the time of year, and everyone, including celebrities, agrees.
Since then, the white wrap coat has made an impact on celebrity street style. We've seen it in a number of ways on multiple celebs, officially making it a trend to watch.
Check out the stars that are making the white coat trend a thing below!
James Devaney/GC Images
Promoting her new film, A Wrinkle in Time, Reese Witherspoon wore the trending outerwear to her Good Morning America appearance. She paired her Max Mara Alacre Coat, which retails for $3,990, with black suede ankle boots, beanie and sunglasses. Like Meghan, her coat is slightly oversized, but features a belt to accentuate her waistline. Hers is bit longer, however, which makes it more ideal for cold weather.
Fortunata / Splash News
Danai Gurira is also a big fan of the white coat. She worn similar coat to Meghan's, but added a hood for a personal twist. The Black Panther star paired her outerwear with black pants, pumps and a structural two-toned bag. But, she was also spotted with the same coat over an asymmetrical dress with blush-toned heels. Both ensembles brought attention to the Walking Dead star's style.
RTimages / Splash News
Heidi Klum also followed suit, but ditched the belt for an oversized look. The star paired her fuzzy white coat with leather pants and white ankle boots to travel from LAX airport. Comfortable and chic, it's clearly a must-have.
Will you recreate Meghan's look? Tell us below.
