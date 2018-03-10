Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Must-Have Black Jeans Are on Sale!

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid's off-duty style just got cheaper.

While out and about in New York, the model was photographed wearing a wardrobe must-have: black jeans. For this look, she opted for distressed, skinny denim with a mid rise from 7 for All Mankind, and paired them with a patterned choker, white and black bomber jacket, basic black T-shirt and slides.

Then, she wore them again. This time, pairing with a black hoodie, leather jacket and zipper-accented sneakers. Clearly, she like these jeans.

While these outfits prove that the supermodel has great style, let's be honest: You can pair black jeans with just about anything and look great. 

The goal is to find a pair that is affordable, accentuates your curves in all the right ways and fits comfortably. 

Good news: Gigi's exact pair and more great denim are on sale now! Shop the discounts below!

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

7 For All Mankind

Gigi's Exact Pair: b(air) Denim Ankle Skinny with Knee Slits in Black, Was $179, Now $149

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Frame Denim

Frayed Hem Cropped Jeans, Was $348, Now $209 

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

River Island

Amelie Super Skinny Jeans, Was $84, Now $60

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

EVE DENIM

Charlotte High-Rise Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers, Was $300, Now $150

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Diesel

Distressed Skinny Jeans, Was $269, Now $135

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

RACHEL Rachel Roy

Rachel Ripped Skinny Jeans, Was $89, Now $43

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

American Eagle

AEO Denim X4 High Rise Jeggings, Was $50, Now $30

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

True Religion

Denim Pants, Was $104, Now $56

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Max Studio London

Distressed Skinny Jeans, Was $88, Now $34

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Parker Smith

Bombshell Skinny, Was $193, Now $110

