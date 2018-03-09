Emily Ratajkowski's Desert Honeymoon With Sebastian Bear-McClard Keeps Getting Hotter

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 2:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

The heat is on for one of Hollywood's newest newlyweds.

Two weeks after Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret ceremony, the pair appears to be celebrating their honeymoon in Utah.

In several social media posts shared on Instagram, both Emily and Sebastian gave fans a glimpse into their romantic getaway that includes breathtaking views and plenty of pool time.

"Morning in the desert," Emily shared on Instagram while going topless in the water. "Purple skies."

So where are these two celebrating their new relationship status? Multiple reports point to the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

According to the property's website, Amangiri is described as a remote hideaway tucked within the luminous canyons of the American Southwest. The luxury 5-star resort offers both adrenaline-fueled adventure experiences and a peaceful retreat.

Based on Emily's Instagram poses in her Inamorataswim bathing suits, we'd say she's participating in the latter.

Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard

Instagram

Back on February 23, the model surprised fans when she announced on Instagram that she got married at a New York City courthouse.

Since then, the pair has walked their first red carpet together since exchanging vows and also attended the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards.

"Emily looked so in love with her husband," a source shared with E! News. "She kept staring at him smiling and was touching his face a lot. They were by each other's side the entire time before the show started. Emily rested her head on his shoulder and really looked truly happy."

Cheers to many more years of love and romance!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Ratajkowski , Honeymoon , Couples , Vacation , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Adam Rippon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces of All Time

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Slayed TV 21 Years Ago

Colin Firth's Wife Admits to Past Affair With Alleged Stalker

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Models a Chic Sheer Top on Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

Lionel Richie Bans Scott Disick From Hollywood Star Ceremony?!

The Arrangement Season 2

Megan Morrison Is Keeping Her Friends Close and Her Enemies Closer on Season Two of The Arrangement

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.