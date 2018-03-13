Tyler Henry Gives Iggy Azalea Some News About Her Love Life on Hollywood Medium: "How Am I Going to Meet Anyone?"

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 7:00 AM

Love might just be around the corner! 

What's in the cards for Iggy Azalea's love life? Tyler Henry just might have the answers she's looking for! On this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with the rapper to discuss her current relationship status. 

"Sometimes it scares me like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to meet anyone?' Like, I thought I had it all figured out," she shares with the medium. "Am I going to be like 35 before I know it and I won't have met anyone? It's hard."

Watch

Was Chrissy Metz's Late Friend Murdered?

Iggy Azalea, Hollywood Medium 303

E!

She's not completely confused when it comes to partners, however. "Even now, there is somebody that I'm seeing that I really like, but they're far and it's hard to get beyond that initial stage of interest," she shares. "It's hard to get beyond that surface level when somebody is so far and it seems like they're always so far."

As per usual, Tyler has a bit of insight from the beyond to give her some hope. "They are having me refer to this—again, I keep seeing this back and forth—and I think it could be referring to the current situation with someone being distanced," he shares with her. 

"Decisively coming to the conclusion in your mind of like, 'If it's distance, it's distance, are we okay with this?' But there's this feeling of needing to be closer for this to work in the long-run." Looks like she's stuck between a rock and a hard place, but Tyler might have what she needs to start making some progress. 

Watch the video above to see the shocking moment! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Hollywood Medium , Tyler Henry , Iggy Azalea , Love And Sex , Couples , Top Stories
