Amanda Bynes has her mind set on success.

The 31-year-old star, who famously retreated from the spotlight after a series of legal problems and personal setbacks, has remerged in the new year, first via social media with a snap of her with friends out to dinner shared on Twitter. Then, she was spotted on her way to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday accompanied by her life coach. Fans may recall she enrolled at FIDM at the start of 2014 and returned to the school at the end of 2015 after entering a treatment facility.

Now, nearly four years after initially enrolling, the child star is focused on finishing what she started. "Amanda is doing good right now. She is still attending FIDM and is on track to graduate in the fall," a source close to Bynes tells E! News exclusively. "She still loves going to FIDM and is interested in the history of fashion very much right now. She has been reading all sorts of materials on books about it for her own interest and knowledge, so that's been keeping her busy."