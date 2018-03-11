American Idol is back! Yes, already! You've seen the headlines, heard all the gossip, and now, as of March 11, watched the new American Idol on ABC. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are your new judges with Ryan Seacrest once again hosting the festivities.

Gone are the embarrassingly bad auditions that would go viral on Fox's American Idol and increased are the inspirational stories the Disney-owned network is hoping will go viral in a more positive way. Even when the new judges denied a contestant a ticket to Hollywood, they were positive and constructive. There are no Simon Cowell moments of "that was dreadful."