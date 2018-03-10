How did Elizabeth Hurley get the nickname "farmer Barbie"?

E! News caught up with The Royals star earlier this week to get the scoop on how she maintains her amazing figure and it turns out all you need to get a hot body like Liz's is lots of manual labor!

"Elizabeth is always active, she never stops moving. She's a farmer," co-star Alexandra Park revealed. "Anytime I ask what have you been up to she's just out on a kayak or on a tractor or she's whacking down hedges. She's really just outdoors non-stop."

"It's true," Hurley laughed. "I don't do much organized sport like these two do, and they both have phenomenal bodies and they work at it. I've just been more busy. I've just got physical things I need to get done, which works for me. But some people don't have trees to chop down obviously so they use a treadmill."